Speed of digital penetration at individual level needs to be stepped up

India’s expanding digital landscape has been one of the hallmarks of its growth story in recent years. Its digital economy is expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy, contributing to nearly one-fifth of national income by 2029-30 from 11.74 per cent of GDP in 2022-23, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The State of India’s Digital Economy Report 2025 released recently by Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), says that India is the third largest digitised country in the world at an aggregate level.

However, the country ranks 28th