close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Rural Development Ministry sanctions over Rs 36 cr under PMGSY for Ladakh

"In case of non-transfer beyond this period, Central Government may also be constrained to stop further releases," the circular said

The cost of the proposed Shingo La tunnel project is expected to be similar to that of Zojila tunnel project

The Centre has, under the third phase of the PMGSY, targeted to construct a 500-km rural road network in Ladakh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rural Development Ministry has sanctioned Rs 36.65 crore for the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, or PMGSY, for the financial year 2023-24.
A circular issued by the Ministry on October 19 said the UT administration must transfer these funds to Ladakh Rural Road Development Agency (LRRDA) within a maximum period of 30 days from the date of receipt of these funds.
The circular also said in case of delay beyond 30 days in the transfer of the central share to the Single Nodal Agency, interest will be charged at the rate of 7 per cent per annum.
"In case of non-transfer beyond this period, Central Government may also be constrained to stop further releases," the circular said.
The corpus of Rs 36,65,62,500 will be used for the construction of roads and bridges, district roads, and PMGSY roads in the Union Territory that shares its borders with China and Pakistan.
This is the first tranche of the first instalment of the Programme Fund of Annual Allocation 2023-24 to Ladakh under the PMGSY.
The Centre has, under the third phase of the PMGSY, targeted to construct a 500-km rural road network in Ladakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Compromise on road quality under PMGSY completely unacceptable: Parl panel

Expedite construction of 15,000 km rural roads: J'khand CM tells officials

Delhi traffic police advisory: Roads to avoid as heavy rain lashes city

MCD identifies 18 more roads in Delhi for cleaning ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of G20 summit on September 9-10, several Delhi roads gets facelift

EU wants free trade deal with India for 'real' mkt access: Spain's Minister

Monetary policy must remain extra alert to ensure economic stability: MPC

Businesses need to factor in impact of terror while making investments: FM

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

Inflow into Gold ETFs dips to Rs 175 cr in Sept after hitting 17-month high

Topics : rural development PMGSY Rural Roads Project

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon