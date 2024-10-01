Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Since withdrawal, 98% of Rs 2,000 notes have been returned, says RBI

Since withdrawal, 98% of Rs 2,000 notes have been returned, says RBI

The total value of notes of the denomination has reduced to Rs 7,117 crore from the Rs 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, the central bank said

2000 note

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced a surprise decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said 98 per cent of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes have been returned since its May 2023 move to withdraw the currency notes.

The total value of notes of the denomination has reduced to Rs 7,117 crore from the Rs 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, the central bank said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"98 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," the RBI said.

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced a surprise decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes. The move was prompted on quality concerns and the denomination introduced after the demonetisation of November 2016 fulfilling its purpose.

 

The central bank said Rs 2,000 notes continue to be legal tender and can be exchanged at 19 issue offices of the RBI either physically or sent by post for a credit into bank accounts.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

2000 note

97.9% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock

97.92% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; Rs 7,409 cr worth still with public

Rs 2000

RBI says 97.76% of Rs 2,000 currency notes returned to banking system

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees

97.69% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned to banking system, says RBI

shopping

E-commerce order volumes grow 20% in first 4 days of festive season sale

Topics : Rs 2000 note rs 2000 Demonetisation Denomination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon