Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Slowing consumer demand, growth risks fuel calls for interest rate cuts

Slowing consumer demand, growth risks fuel calls for interest rate cuts

The Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates unchanged for more than 18 months, with Governor Shaktikanta Das saying last week that food prices remain a worry

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Nomura’s economists say the RBI could move to cut rates as early as October. | Photo: PTI

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy

India’s slowing consumer demand and concerns over the global economy could push the central bank to consider interest rate cuts despite worries over inflation, some economists say.
 
Factory output slowed and consumers are turning more pessimistic about employment prospects, latest figures show, signs that economic growth may come under pressure, according to economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG. High borrowing costs are also dampening overall demand in the economy, holding businesses back from investing and curbing growth, they say. 

Chart
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates unchanged for more than 18 months, with Governor Shaktikanta Das saying last week that food prices remain a worry and would keep inflation above its 4 per cent target. While data Monday showed inflation dipped below that level in July, that was largely due to statistical reasons, and unlikely to prompt the RBI to ease. 

Deutsche’s economist Kaushik Das said it’s “time to focus on growth risks as well,” with the economy increasingly showing signs of stress.

Industrial production figures released Monday showed a slowdown in factory output to 4.2 per cent in June from 6.2 per cent in the previous month. Last week, the RBI revised down its economic growth forecast for the April-June quarter to 7.1 per cent from 7.3 per cent, citing a slower pace of spending by the government and lower than anticipated corporate profitability. Separately, RBI data showed consumer confidence fell for the second consecutive month. 

With private consumption making up about 57 per cent-58 per cent of gross domestic product, the drop in consumer confidence “warrants close monitoring,” said Deutsche’s Das. Global growth risks have “risen considerably,” he said, and the RBI must “fine tune the monetary policy decision accordingly.” 

More From This Section

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.

Results of first-ever service sector annual survey to be out by year end

Nirmala Sitharaman, finance ministerm, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

construction labour worker

Centre seeks legal path for labour codes amid state opposition: Report

india economy, economic growth

India can become a $55 tn economy by 2047 with 8% growth: IMF exec director

Rupee, Indian Rupee

India, Russia explore dynamic rupee-rouble rate to overcome trade issues


Nomura’s economists say the RBI could move to cut rates as early as October. 

“The combination of softer growth and inflation, high real rates, along with increased degrees of freedom from the expected turn in the global monetary policy cycle indicates that the October meeting is live,” Nomura’s economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi wrote in a note. 

However, Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG argue that the RBI will stay on hold, even if the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates in September. 

“A robust growth cycle with a healthy productivity dynamic driven by capex is expected to remain underway, implying a higher neutral rate,” Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a note. 

Also Read

Bank of England

Bank of England cuts interest rates from 16-year high as inflation eases

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to hold interest rates steady in August, first cut expected in Q4: Poll

ECB, European central bank, central banks

EU Central Bank rates seen firmly on hold, but door to Sept cut still open

economy

Global interest rates chokehold on world economy set to loosen slowly

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Net profit rises 47.3% to Rs 1,032 crore

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Bank interest rate Interest rate cut India's consumption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon