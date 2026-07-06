Statistics ministry expert panel seeks uniform energy data standards

The recommendation was part of the report of the Expert Committee on Energy Statistics, released on Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi).

"In order to ensure uniformity and harmonisation in the energy statistics database of India, all the line energy ministries should capture the statistics on standard sectoral end-use consumption of energy commodities," the report said.

It further recommended that the ministries adopt common conversion factors and build a concordance between domestic and international product classifications. "A concordance between the domestic classification of energy commodities and the international Standard International Energy Products Classification (SIEC) needs to be developed. The same is indispensable for harmonising the database and international comparison," the report added.

The need for such standardisation was traced to the country's decentralised system of compilation, under which each ministry tracks its own commodity while Mospi assembles the national picture. It observed that this arrangement had bred divergent methods and conflicting figures. "Various energy ministries produce data as per their own requirement while implementing and monitoring different energy policies and programmes," the report noted, adding that mismatches between ministries arose "due to conceptual and methodological differences."

The overall thrust, it stated, was to strengthen the methodological soundness, inter-ministerial data consistency and analytical usefulness of energy statistics, while also improving inter-agency coordination.

Beyond harmonisation, a series of gaps in the national energy profile was addressed, with interim methods prescribed for coal, diesel and industrial electricity consumption, many drawing on the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI).

The measurement of newer forms of consumption was also flagged as a priority. It recommended that off-grid renewable energy use and the electricity consumed by electric vehicles (EVs) be captured systematically.

"It is indispensable to systematically estimate and disseminate the electricity consumption by EVs in India," the report said, invoking the government's EV30@30 vision. A separate method for off-grid energy may be used as the first step for better refinement and adaptation by the line energy ministries, the report recommended.

The committee also recommended that all data on biofuels ought to be captured systematically, noting that there is no dedicated institution or body vested with the responsibility of systematically collating data on all biofuels in India.

Further, it sought the reconciliation of contradictory figures published by different arms of the government. It recommended that agencies reporting divergent per capita electricity figures disclose their methods, and that the disputed calorific value of coal used in power stations be settled in Mospi's favour.