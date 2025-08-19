Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Stepping stone deal? UK pact could set template for India's future FTAs

Stepping stone deal? UK pact could set template for India's future FTAs

Experts point out that the deal was possible only because both sides respected each other's sensitivities and regulatory autonomy

PM Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer after the trade deal was signed on July 24. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (extreme right) and UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds | Photo: Reuters
premium

PM Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer after the trade deal was signed on July 24. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (extreme right) and UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds | Photo: Reuters

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recently signed trade pact with the United Kingdom (UK) will act as a crucial “stepping stone” and a benchmark for the “high-quality” agreements India intends to pursue, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said. Calling it a “win-win” for both nations, Goyal argued that the deal would also enhance India’s credibility in the global trade arena.
 
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed on July 24 after three-and-a-half years of negotiations, signals that India is ready to face competition and shed its reputation as a high-tariff economy — a “tariff king”, as the United States (US)
Topics : FTA India UK Trade deals
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon