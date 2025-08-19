Stepping stone deal? UK pact could set template for India's future FTAs

The recently signed trade pact with the United Kingdom (UK) will act as a crucial “stepping stone” and a benchmark for the “high-quality” agreements India intends to pursue, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said. Calling it a “win-win” for both nations, Goyal argued that the deal would also enhance India’s credibility in the global trade arena.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed on July 24 after three-and-a-half years of negotiations, signals that India is ready to face competition and shed its reputation as a high-tariff economy — a “tariff king”, as the United States (US)