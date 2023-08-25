Confirmation

India's domestic mineral production records 7.6% YoY growth in June

The Ministry of Mines on Thursday said that domestic mineral production grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year in June

Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
The Ministry of Mines on Thursday said that domestic mineral production grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year in June.
"The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of June 2023 at 122.3 is 7.6 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of June 2022," the ministry said in a statement.
The cumulative growth for the period April-June, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 6.3 per cent per cent.
The production level of important minerals in June 2023 were: "Coal 739 lakh tonne, Lignite 33 lakh tonne, Natural gas (utilized) 2845 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonne, Bauxite 1991 thousand tonne, Chromite 399 thousand tonne, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes, Gold 101 kg, Iron ore 229 lakh tonne, Lead conc. 33 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 303 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 140 thousand tonne, Limestone 373 lakh tonne, Phosphorite 126 thousand tonne, and Magnesite 10 thousand tonne."
Important minerals showing positive growth during June 2023 over June 2022 include: Manganese Ore (27 per cent), Magnesite (21.6 per cent), Gold (18.8 per cent), Chromite (16.6 per cent), Iron Ore (14 per cent), Limestone (10.7 per cent), Coal (9.7 per cent), Lead Conc. (7.6 per cent), Natural gas (U) (3.6 per cent) and Bauxite (1.9 per cent), the release said.
At the same time, other important minerals showing negative growth include Petroleum (crude) (-0.5 per cent), zinc conc. (-1.5 per cent), copper conc. (-3.5 per cent), lignite (-29.6 per cent) and phosphorite (-33.3 per cent), the ministry stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mineral production mineral import mineral sector Gross domestic product

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

