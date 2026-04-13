SVAMITVA boosts rural credit access, loan amounts rise 23%: EAC-PM

India’s SVAMITVA scheme, designed to formalise property rights in rural inhabited areas, is beginning to show measurable financial dividends, with an Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) working paper finding that sanctioned loan amounts rose by 23 per cent in districts after the programme’s rollout.

The study argued that formal property cards are helping turn rural residential land from an informal holding into a verifiable collateral asset, easing access to bank credit.

“SVAMITVA is more than a land-record modernisation exercise: it is an institutional reform that makes rural residential property more legible, verifiable, and bankable within the formal financial system,” noted the paper.

Launched nationwide on April 24, 2021, after a pilot in nine states, SVAMITVA uses drone-based cadastral mapping and geospatial verification to create legally recognised property ownership cards for rural households.

By early 2026, the programme had prepared about 3.06 crore property cards across nearly 0.18 million villages, with drone surveys completed in 95.6 per cent of notified villages and property cards distributed for 86.1 per cent of prepared cards. The report said this scale means SVAMITVA is no longer a narrow documentation exercise but a district-level institutional shock affecting lending practices across large parts of rural India.

The paper stated that once rural property rights are formally documented, households are better able to access institutional credit. The authors estimate the impact using a difference-in-differences framework.

The gains were not evenly spread. Borrowers from backward classes saw an additional 21 per cent increase in sanctioned loan amounts, while aspirational districts recorded an extra 23 per cent increase over the average treatment effect. Among women, the strongest gains were concentrated at the bottom of the borrowing distribution, where the lowest 20 per cent of female borrowers saw a 24.6 per cent rise in sanctioned loan amounts.

“Economically, this indicates that the scheme had its strongest impact among smaller borrowers, i.e., those who are typically more financially constrained and less likely to possess formally documented collateral prior to the reform,” the paper noted.

For Muslim women, the report estimated an incremental 5.8 per cent rise over the common post-treatment effect, suggesting that formalisation may be especially valuable where legal and documentation barriers have historically been higher.

The report also pointed to wider governance benefits. Formal titles can reduce property disputes, improve local tax assessment, and support better village-level planning, while the creation of digital land records can strengthen gram panchayat administration and rural development planning, the paper found.