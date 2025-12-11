Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India one of the fastest-growing major economies, says US Representative

US Representative Bill Huizenga also stressed the wider strategic stakes of cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, noting the importance of their combined economic and geopolitical influence

Huizenga pointed to India's rapid economic growth as a key driver of commercial engagement | Image: X/@RepHuizenga

US Representative Bill Huizenga highlighted the expanding economic and strategic dimensions of the India-US partnership, emphasising the growing interest of American businesses and the need for deeper cooperation to uphold stability in the Indo-Pacific.

He made the remarks at the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee's hearing, 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific'. Huizenga pointed to India's rapid economic growth as a key driver of commercial engagement. "India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world... American companies are eager to enter the Indian market on a level playing field," he said.

 

He added that "a new trade deal with India under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi would further realise this goal and enhance the relationship," underscoring economic engagement as central to strengthening bilateral ties.

He also stressed the wider strategic stakes of cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, noting the importance of their combined economic and geopolitical influence. "I look forward to hearing from our witnesses on how the world's largest economy and the soon-to-be third-largest economy can work together to counterbalance China and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

As these discussions took place in Washington, senior officials in New Delhi were simultaneously advancing the bilateral agenda outlined by the two leaders earlier this year. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker on Tuesday for consultations focused on translating that vision into concrete progress.

Hooker is on a five-day visit aimed at strengthening strategic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides welcomed the "steady progress" achieved through existing dialogue mechanisms. They agreed to accelerate efforts under the Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) agenda.

The consultations covered a wide range of bilateral priorities, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, the TRUST initiative (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology), civil nuclear energy, emerging technologies, critical minerals and trusted supply chains.

The TRUST initiative, launched in February, aims to build secure supply chains, bolster innovation and expand collaboration on critical and emerging technologies such as AI and semiconductors.

The US embassy said the meeting helped advance the priorities articulated by the two leaders, noting, "The meeting was an opportunity to translate President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's vision from their February meeting into concrete progress that enhances US security, jobs, and competitiveness, while supporting India's long-term goals."

The MEA said the foreign office consultations provided a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Discussions spanned trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, critical minerals, emerging technologies and trusted supply chains.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During PM Modi's visit to Washington in February, the two countries announced ambitious deliverables, including India's plans to increase imports of American oil, gas and defence platforms.

They also recommitted to pursuing a major trade agreement and set a target of $500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.

The US embassy added that the undersecretary emphasised Washington's aim to deepen cooperation in "defense, energy, technology, space, and trusted supply chains and the value of US-India cooperation that fuels US innovation while supporting India's rise as a global technology leader."

It said she "expressed appreciation for the secretary's continued partnership as both the United States and India pursue shared priorities that deliver tangible benefits for the American people and complement India's national objectives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

