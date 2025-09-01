Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India pushes back at US over Russian crude, calls 'laundromat' claim false

India pushes back at US over Russian crude, calls 'laundromat' claim false

India defended its Russian oil imports, saying it followed international rules and helped keep global prices stable, rejecting US claims that it fueled the Russian war effort

Hardeep Puri, Hardeep

Union Minister Hardeep Puri (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has strongly defended its continued purchases of Russian crude, saying that its imports have helped protect the global economy from sharp price spikes. In a column published in The Hindu, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri directly challenged comments from US officials, including White House adviser Peter Navarro, who accused India of fuelling the Russian war effort.
 
“India’s adherence to all international norms prevented a catastrophic $200 per barrel shock,” Puri wrote. “Some critics allege that India has become a ‘laundromat’ for Russian oil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
 
US-India trade relations have been under the spotlight as Washington doubled tariffs on many Indian imports to 50 per cent in an effort to pressure India over Russian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticised wealthy Indian families for profiteering, while Navarro called India “nothing but a laundromat” for the Kremlin.
 
 
“India has not broken rules,” Puri said. He highlighted that India’s imports comply with the Group of Seven’s price-cap mechanism, designed to limit Moscow’s earnings while keeping crude flowing. “India has stabilised markets and kept global prices from spiralling.”   

Modi meets Putin at SCO Summit amid rising tensions

 
Puri’s comments come in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in China on Monday. In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine..."   
 

US senator warns India on Russian oil

 
US Senator Lindsey Graham has criticised countries, including India, China, and Brazil, for continuing to buy Russian oil. In a post on X, he warned that maintaining energy ties with Moscow could have serious consequences.
 
“India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon too,” Graham wrote, citing an ABC News report on a missile and drone strike in Kyiv that killed at least 15 people, including three children.
 
He accused these countries of indirectly fuelling the conflict and contributing to civilian casualties in Ukraine.
 

Impact of US tariffs on Indian exports

 
In response to India’s Russian oil imports, President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, adding a further 25 per cent punitive tariff. Earlier this month, an additional 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian exports was imposed on top of World Trade Organisation-compatible duties. The White House said the move aims to reduce India’s role in sustaining Russia’s oil revenues, which help fund the war in Ukraine.
 
India, now the largest buyer of Russian oil since Western sanctions reshaped global supply chains, imports around 1.5 million barrels of Russian crude daily.

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs India Russia India oil imports BS Web Reports US India relations crude oil supply

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

