Telangana gig workers' law goes beyond Centre's social security framework

The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Rules, 2026, launched on November 14, operationalise the state’s legislation enacted in April.

Unlike the Centre’s Code on Social Security, 2020, which provides a framework for extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers, Telangana’s law seeks to regulate their working relations with aggregators. It provides for a welfare fund financed through aggregator contributions and sets out obligations covering remuneration, contractual terms, occupational safety and grievance redress.

The law also provides for registering gig and platform workers and a welfare board while seeking to establish protections against arbitrary termination, unilateral contractual changes and opaque payment practices.

These provisions seek to extend the scope of regulation beyond social-security benefits to the terms of engagement between platforms and workers.

The development comes nearly a year after the Code on Social Security, 2020, came into force on November 21, 2025. While the Code provides for social-security schemes covering life and disability insurance, health care, maternity benefits and old-age protection, the benefits available to workers will depend on the notification and implementation of specific schemes.

“Legislation by states is addressing significant aspects of the gig-worker framework, particularly concerning enforceable rights and accountability of digital platforms. Telangana’s law is particularly significant because it directly regulates the relations between aggregators and workers. Its provisions include advance notification of contractual changes, transparency in remuneration and deductions, protection against arbitrary termination, occupational safety obligations and grievance redress of gig workers within prescribed timelines,” said Mayank Arora, partner, Chambers of Bharat Chugh.

He said the central Code provided for social security but did not, by itself, establish specific entitlements such as pension payments or minimum remuneration.

Puneet Gupta, partner at EY India, said: Ideally, the framework for gig workers should have come from the Centre under the labour Codes rather than through separate state-level policies. However, in the absence of a central social-security scheme, states have started introducing their own frameworks.”

The Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, notified in May, prescribe eligibility thresholds of 90 days of engagement with one aggregator or 120 cumulative days across multiple aggregators in the preceding financial year. However, provisions on fair remuneration, algorithmic management, arbitrary account deactivation and grievance redress require clarity, Arora said.

Another area of divergence is the financing of social-security benefits and the potential overlap between central and state-level contributions. Section 114 of the central Code provides for aggregator contributions of 1-2 per cent of annual

turnover, capped at 5 per cent of the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers. The applicable rate and commencement date are yet to be notified.

“The biggest concern for the industry is the possibility of double contributions. The Centre’s proposed scheme is also expected to require contributions from aggregators, while state-level schemes impose similar obligations,” said Gupta, adding that companies could face duplicate payments once both frameworks become operational.

Telangana’s law provides for adjusting the state welfare fee against contributions payable under Section 114(4) of the central Code, with an annual reconciliation of differences. Karnataka has a similar provision. However, effective adjustment would require compatible provisions under the central framework, Arora said.

For platforms operating nationally, the challenge extends to worker registration and data management.

Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and chief executive officer, TeamLease RegTech, said the Centre had developed the eShram portal and was working on an application programming interface-based system to enable platforms to manage enrolment, migration, billing and contributions.

Separate state-level identifiers that are not linked to eShram could create duplicate worker records, while differences in eligibility criteria, reporting timelines and contribution calculations could increase compliance requirements, he said.

Agrawal called for linking state and central worker IDs, harmonising data formats and establishing a mechanism to offset contributions made to either government.

The Centre constituted the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers on October 30. While this was an institutional step, its role remained primarily recommendatory, Arora said, calling for nationwide minimum standards with states retaining the flexibility to provide additional protections.

Worker representatives have welcomed the Telangana law as a step towards enforceable rights.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, said it recognised 12 fundamental rights, including minimum remuneration, social security, protection against discrimination, occupational safety and time-bound grievance redress.

“The Telangana government must ensure time-bound implementation of the Rules, operationalise the welfare board

and welfare fund, and hold aggregators accountable. The Union government must enact comprehensive national legislation guaranteeing gig workers’ rights, building on the progressive laws enacted by Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand,” said Salauddin.