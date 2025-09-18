Tariff turbulence: When Tamil Nadu's Dollar Town hangs by a thread

Tiruppur is known as India’s knitwear capital, sometimes even called Dollar Town for its export-driven economy. Tucked away in the heart of the city is the Khaderpet wholesale apparel market, a living stage that reflects the mood of this export hub, often jolted by

global geopolitics.

Though catering largely to domestic trade, the market mirrors the state of export manufacturing in Tiruppur. The narrow lanes of Khaderpet, once buzzing and splashed with coloured fabrics, surplus stock, and shop signs flaunting export connections, now look deserted. An outsider would usually be greeted by lively chaos here,