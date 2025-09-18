Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Advent International sells 8.9% stake in Cohance Lifesciences for ₹3,094 cr

Advent International sells 8.9% stake in Cohance Lifesciences for ₹3,094 cr

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 906 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 3,093.81 crore

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Shares of Cohance Lifesciences fell 5.85 per cent to close at Rs 909.80 apiece on the NSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Advent International on Thursday divested an 8.92 per cent stake in Cohance Lifesciences for Rs 3,094 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Advent International, through its arm Jusmiral Holdings, which is also the promoter of Cohance Lifesciences, offloaded 3,41,48,000 shares representing an 8.92 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available on the NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 906 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 3,093.81 crore.

Hyderabad-based Cohance Lifesciences is engaged in a contract development and manufacturing organisation.

After the stake sale, Jusmiral Holdings' equity stake in Cohance Lifesciences has come down to 24.16 per cent from 33.08 per cent.

 

Also Read

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Benchmark indices hit 10-weeks highs after US Fed's 25 bps rate cut

initial public offerings, IPO

GK Energy raises ₹139.27 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Wall Street

Big tech, small-cap stocks rise in wake of US Fed's rate reduction

initial public offerings, IPO

Ahead of IPO, Saatvik Green Energy garners ₹269 cr from anchor investors

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

Fund review: Aditya BSL Large Cap Fund

At the end of the June quarter, Advent International, through its arm Jusmiral Holdings and Berhyanda Ltd, owned a combined 66.41 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) and SBI MF acquired a little over 64 lakh equity shares or 1.67 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Cohance Lifesciences.

The combined transaction was valued at around Rs 579.84 crore, and was executed in the price range of Rs 905.71-906 apiece.

Details of the other buyers of Cohance Lifesciences' shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Cohance Lifesciences said consequent to a sale of 3,41,48,000 shares by Jusmiral Holdings Ltd on September 18.

"Jusmiral Holdings intends for the proceeds of the sale to be utilised, primarily, for the purposes of part payment of the borrowings under the notes purchase agreement, disclosures in respect of which have been made on May 9, 2025, by the entity under Sebi's SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms," the filing added.

Shares of Cohance Lifesciences fell 5.85 per cent to close at Rs 909.80 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

steel, aluminium

Multiple tailwinds for aluminium majors as Fed rate cut lifts pricespremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Infrastructure sector needs more institutional investments: Sebi chief

Bharat Electronics, BEL

BEL fires growth salvo with defence orders, new contracts boost revenuespremium

SEBI

Sebi gives Adani group clean chit, dismisses Hindenburg allegations

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA

Infra firms rely on banks as bond market shuns low-rated debt: PFRDA chiefpremium

Topics : Markets News Stock Market News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon