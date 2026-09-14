Tiruppur: How a small cluster turned into a textile export powerhouse

Well, it is not that liberalisation created Tiruppur’s textile ecosystem from scratch, but it connected an existing entrepreneurial and supplier network to the external world.

Today, major brands like Primark, Walmart, Marks & Spencer, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), Tommy Hilfiger, and Target source textiles from Tiruppur. The region also exports to over 50 countries, around 65 per cent of its shipments go to countries with which India has free trade agreements (FTAs). This share is expected to increase further once the FTAs with the United Kingdom and the European Union kick in fully.

The ecosystem employs around 1 million people, spread across 1,300 garment units, out of which 75 per cent are women and around 200,000 are migrant workers from around 19 states.

How Tiruppur evolved

Located on the banks of the Noyyal River, the region’s export prowess is not new. Kodumanal, around 26 km east of Tiruppur, boasts a two-millennium-old trade link with Rome that dates back to the era of Julius Caesar.

Despite this rich past, its textile glory went into oblivion for centuries, and for much of its modern history it was an agricultural settlement dependent on the Noyyal, where farmers cultivated cotton and other crops. The first knitwear unit in Tiruppur was set up in 1925, and it emerged as the prominent centre in South India in the 1940s, becoming a hub of white knit innerwear.

Earlier, local manufacturers used to sell their knitwear through middlemen and exporters in Kolkata (then Calcutta) and Mumbai (then Bombay). It was only in 1978 that Italian garment player Verona started directly sourcing white T-shirts from the city. Three years later, in 1981, this European retail chain, C&A, became its second international customer.

The rest, as they say, is history. From the mere exports of ₹37 crore in CY86, liberalisation, fresh investments and entrepreneurial intelligence pushed its export turnover to ₹1,850 crore by CY96, ₹10,250 crore by FY06, ₹23,500 crore in FY16, and ₹46,000 crore by FY26, show historic data from the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and media reports. If you add the domestic market as well, the total revenue from Tiruppur would cross ₹75,000 crore now.

“It was a small agrarian town, and we were strong in manufacturing baniyans (vests). We had no speciality till exports came into the picture. Now, it is the fourth-largest city in the state, the administrative capital of Tiruppur district and a municipal corporation,” says K M Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA).

Tiruppur’s success has been powered by a unique cluster model, where thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) specialise in different stages of the garment-making process.

It should also be noted that the exchange rate in 1991-92 was a mere 24.47 per US dollar, while in FY26 it was seen near ₹86 per US dollar.

Waves of change

One of the major advantages that the 1991 reforms threw up for Tiruppur was that it opened up new customer bases like the United States and Europe. Adding to this, the new economic policies made it easier for manufacturers to import modern knitting, dyeing, finishing and garment-making machinery, raising the quality and quantity of production from the region.

The reason people consider Tiruppur an example of smart entrepreneurship is also down to the role played by the TEA, launched in 1990 by leading knitwear exporter A Sakthivel, in its transformation.

“Liberalisation helped bring fresh investments in infrastructure. In 1990, TEA set a target of achieving ₹1,000 crore of exports and we achieved that. Since then, TEA has played a crucial role in turning around the industry in Tiruppur,” says Sakthivel, who is the current chairman of AEPC and the chairman of Poppys Group.

According to Ashwin Chandran, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and Managing Director of Precot Ltd, the dismantling of the textile quota regime under the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) Agreement on Textiles and Clothing in 2005 was a game changer.

Till then, major importing markets such as the US and Europe had imposed quotas on how much clothing and textiles countries such as India could export, under a system called the Multi-Fibre Arrangement (MFA).

“During that time, the rise in manufacturing costs forced developed markets to look at countries like China, Bangladesh and India,” says Chandran. That meant that companies that had earlier operated with 100 or 200 machines began investing in capacity, setting up 1,000 machines. “The period after 2005 also witnessed another phase of transformation, led by investments in infrastructure, technology, modernisation and manufacturing capacity,” he adds.

TEA also played a crucial role in bringing in fresh investments for worker welfare, including education, healthcare, accommodation, dormitories, play schools and other facilities. The industry body is now further improving the accommodation and educational infrastructure facilities, which attracted more foreign majors.

According to Subramanian, Tiruppur’s advantage is its distributed production model, which evolved as a chain of interconnected activities. This ranges from cotton and yarn manufacturing to knitting, processing, embroidery, printing, sewing, accessories and packing. Only 20 per cent of units have vertically integrated operations; nearly 80 per cent are MSMEs that specialise in individual activities and share the business across the cluster.

The model helped Tiruppur build scale without requiring every company to invest in the entire manufacturing chain. That is the reason why Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the country wants to create 75 textile hubs like Tiruppur which will not only support textile product exports and ensure inclusion of sustainable technology, but will also generate huge opportunities for employment.

In his Independence Day speech last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too specified that the country’s textile sector, spread from Ludhiana in Punjab to Tiruppur, has the potential to reach global markets.

“Tiruppur’s unique strength is its deeply connected textile ecosystem, where almost everything from raw material to finished garments is available within a short radius. This gives Tiruppur the speed, flexibility, quality and consistency to serve global brands,” says Prabhu Dhamodaran, convenor and secretary of the Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).

Resilient looms

The city had its share of roadblocks too, ranging from environmental concerns in the early 2010s to Covid-19 and even geopolitical headwinds.

Following a court order directing dyeing and bleaching units to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and stop discharging effluent into the Noyyal, several units were shut down briefly in 2011, affecting exports. An industry source said around 729 factories were shut at that time.

However, Tiruppur adapted quickly. Now, around 130 million litres of water a day is being recycled and reused, and the majority of the industry has shifted to renewable energy too.

Chandran of CITI says the pandemic also resulted in consolidation, with smaller operators increasingly giving way to larger companies. Before Covid, there were small operators with 200-300 machines and an annual turnover of around ₹15 crore, which are fading away fast now, he says.

The region is also facing tough competition from states like Odisha, from where it used to source a large share of manpower before, as it looks to ramp up its own textile production chain. That has meant that unlike before when labourers would come to Tiruppur in search of work, factories in the city are now having to go in search of workers.

Even so, the TEA has set an ambitious exports target of ₹1 trillion by 2030, and is aiming for domestic business of ₹50,000 crore by then, says Subramanian. More importantly, it is gradually focusing more on man-made fibres (MMF), compared to its stronghold of cotton.