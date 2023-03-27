close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tobacco in gunny bags to attract 28% GST, 71% compensation cess: AAR

No new product emerges from the post-coating process, rules authority in Gujarat

Indivjal Dhasmana Business Standard New Delhi
GST, Goods and Services Tax

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tobacco coated with natural edible gum and sold in personalised gunny bags would attract 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) and 71 per cent compensation cess, the authority for advance rulings (AAR) has ruled in Gujarat.
The AAR held that no new product emerges from the post-coating process. As such, the product will be classifiable as un-manufactured raw tobacco leaves which draw 28 per cent GST.

However, if the same coated tobacco leaves are supplied to customers in personalised gunny bags, 71 per cent compensation cess would be applicable.
The ruling was given in an application by JCP Agro Process (P) Ltd which supplies un-manufactured tobacco procured from farmers.

The AAR said that five per cent GST on the reverse charge mechanism (RCM) would be applicable on the purchase of tobacco leaves from farmers by companies. Generally GST is imposed on sellers of goods but RCM is used to impose it on buyers where sellers are unregistered entities.
The AAR also ruled that the 'job work' of coating tobacco leaves would attract 12 per cent GST if it is done by registered entities.

Also Read

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

TMS Ep313: GST share of states, China plus one, Markets, FPO

FM Sitharaman likely to begin pre-Budget talks from third week of November

GST Council likely to meet in Dec, may take up report on e-game tax

India mulls building LNG reserve to avoid future price hike or shortages

India's shrinking current account gap provides a reprieve for Rupee

Centre hikes MGNREGA wages, new rates to be applicable from April 1

Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

Power challenge: Summer comes at a price for discoms as energy bills soar


Sandeep Sehgal, partner tax at AKM Global, said tobacco or tobacco leaves in different forms attract different rates of GST. The ruling by the Gujarat AAR has rightly taken care of the classification of the product, he said. 
Topics : goods and service tax | GST | Tobacco | economy

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

No second thoughts on Great Nicobar Port, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
4 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

exports, imports, trade
1 min read
Premium

Power challenge: Summer comes at a price for discoms as energy bills soar

Costly Summer for Discoms with Demand Surge, Coal Woes
4 min read

Centre notifies revised MGNREGA FY24 wage rates; highest for Haryana

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees, mgnrega, poor, welfare, poverty
2 min read

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Textile sector
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cabinet to impose price caps on gas to stave off rising rates to $10.7

Natural gas
4 min read

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Textile sector
1 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

exports, imports, trade
1 min read
Premium

Power challenge: Summer comes at a price for discoms as energy bills soar

Costly Summer for Discoms with Demand Surge, Coal Woes
4 min read

Centre notifies revised MGNREGA FY24 wage rates; highest for Haryana

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees, mgnrega, poor, welfare, poverty
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon