Trai's whitelisting norms: Majority of banks, insurers in compliance

All national-level banks, insurers, and other financial players in both public and private sectors have complied with new whitelisting regulations, which came into effect on Tuesday.

According to officials at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), most of the links commonly used by these institutions to communicate with customers have been registered, ensuring minimal disruption to services.



The telecom regulator had mandated the whitelisting, or registration, of uniform resource locators (URLs), Android package kits (APKs), and over-the-top (OTT) links sent through commercial text messages.



URLs are links to websites or addresses of unique resources on the internet,