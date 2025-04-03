Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Not 26%, but 27% tariff imposed on Indian exports by Trump administration

Not 26%, but 27% tariff imposed on Indian exports by Trump administration

White House has released the order for tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on various nations

Trump tariffs

US President Donald Trump shows a chart of countries imposing tariffs on the US and the new levies on those countries at the White House. (Screengrab from video by White House)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has officially imposed a 27 per cent tariff on Indian exports, according to an order released by the White House. This contradicts earlier statements from US President Donald Trump, who publicly mentioned a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods.
 
Speaking about India, President Donald Trump described tariffs imposed by New Delhi as "very, very tough." He stated, "Their Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) just left (the US recently)... he is a great friend of mine, but I said to him that 'you're a friend of mine, but you've not been treating us right.' India charges us 52 per cent, so we will charge them half of that – 26 per cent."
 
 
However, confusion arose when the tariff chart unveiled by Trump listed India’s tariff rate as 26 per cent, while the official White House order specified 27 per cent. Similar discrepancies were noted for other countries, including South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, and others whose number is off by one percentage point.  ALSO READ | Explained: How will Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs impact India?
 

The corrected tariffs include:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 35 per cent announced, 36 per cent in the order  Botswana: 37 per cent announced, 38 per cent in the order  Cameroon: 11 per cent announced, 12 per cent in the order  Falkland Islands: 41 per cent announced, 42 per cent in the order  Myanmar: 44 per cent announced, 45 per cent in the order  Thailand: 36 per cent announced, 37 per cent in the order  Serbia: 37 per cent announced, 38 per cent in the order  South Africa: 30 per cent announced, 31 per cent in the order  South Korea: 25 per cent announced, 26 per cent in the order  Switzerland: 31 per cent announced, 32 per cent in the order   
Under the revised tariff structure, Indian goods will still face a 25 per cent tariff on steel, aluminium, and auto-related goods, which were announced earlier by the Trump administration.
 
Meanwhile key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, copper, and energy products will remain tariff-free.  ALSO READ | Trump's 27% tariff on Indian exports: Who gains and who takes the hit?
 
Although the new 27 per cent tariff on Indian goods is substantial, India remains in a better position compared to its key competitors. The US has set even higher reciprocal tariffs on goods from other countries, with China facing 54 per cent, Vietnam 46 per cent, Bangladesh 37 per cent, and Thailand 37 per cent. This gives Indian exporters a relative advantage in several sectors, particularly textiles, electronics, and processed food products.
 
Exporter hope that ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US could provide relief from some of these tariffs. 

More From This Section

PremiumDonald Trump

Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

Donald Trump

India better off than key export rivals China, Vietnam: ICEA on US tariffs

Donald Trump

Will Trump's 27% tariff on India lead to lower prices or spark retaliation?

The Economic Survey on Monday cautioned that growing exports will be a “stiffer challenge than before” due to the risks of geopolitical tensions, rise in protectionism, higher trade cost because of the Red Sea crisis, and commodity price volatility.

Trade war or fair play? How Indian exporters are reacting to Trump tariffs

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US hits India with 27% tariffs, citing 'uniquely burdensome' trade barriers

Topics : Trump tariffs trump tariff Indian export exporters BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon