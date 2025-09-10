Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India, US natural partners: Modi on Trump's pitch to resume trade talks

India, US natural partners: Modi on Trump's pitch to resume trade talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Donald Trump's decision to resume trade talks after the latter imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India's purchase of Russian oil

Trump, Modi

Earlier this week, Trump said that India and the US share a “very special relationship,” stressing that he and Modi would always remain friends | File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's offer to resume negotiations with India to address the "trade barriers" between the two countries.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people." 
 
 
Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

Ties strained by tariffs and Russian oil purchases 

Trump’s announcement signals a possible thaw in bilateral relations as ties between the two countries reeled under perhaps their most strained phase in more than two decades, amid tensions over tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil.

The development comes weeks after Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its purchase of Russian crude oil, bringing India’s tariff rate to 50 per cent — the highest in the world, along with Brazil. India had described the move as “unfair, unreasonable, and unjust.”
 

Trump reiterates ‘special relationship’ with India 

Earlier this week, Trump said that India and the US share a “very special relationship,” stressing that he and Modi would always remain friends. Speaking at the Oval Office on September 5, he said, “I’ll always be friends with Modi; he’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment.”
 

Disappointment over Russian oil imports 

Trump expressed his disappointment with India’s continued purchase of Russian oil at a time when Washington has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, a 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with Modi; he’s great. He was here a couple of months ago,” Trump said.
 

India defends energy security needs 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has consistently defended India’s imports of Russian oil, citing national energy security. It has also pointed out that Washington supported India’s decision to purchase Russian oil at the beginning of the conflict in 2022.
 
India began buying Russian oil at discounted rates after Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow and cut their reliance on its supplies following the invasion of Ukraine.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

