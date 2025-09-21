Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / TV prices drop ₹2,500-85,000 on lower GST, makers eye robust festive sales

TV prices drop ₹2,500-85,000 on lower GST, makers eye robust festive sales

The TV industry, which has had almost flat sales in the first half of this fiscal (April to September) so far, expects a spike in sales during festivals

television tv

Leading TV manufacturers, such as Sony, LG and Panasonic, have come up with a new price list.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Television makers are lowering the prices of their products in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,000 to pass on the GST cut benefit to consumers, and expect a robust sales during the festival season beginning Monday.

In an effort to boost consumption, the GST Council earlier this month decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services from September 22 -- the first day of the Navaratri, leading to price cuts of various items like television and other white goods. The duty on TV sets with screen size above 32 inches will reduce to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent.

 

TV makers have already announced price cuts in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,000, depending on the screen sizes and specifications, in order to extend the benefit of a 10 per cent reduction in GST to the consumers.

The TV industry, which has had almost flat sales in the first half of this fiscal (April to September) so far, expects a spike in sales during festivals, starting with Navratra this week.

Moreover, the makers expect consumers with their money saved from the reduced prices would upscale their purchases by going for a bigger screen size TV with additional features.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

'GST reform not mere tax change but revolution', says FM Sitharaman

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

National Consumer Helpline launches dedicated category for GST complaints

Goods, GST, Cigarette

40% GST slab: Cess backlog hits cigarette, aerated drink distributorspremium

GST Reforms

Desist from spending on festival gifts, Finance Ministry tells CPSEs

Pralhad Joshi

GST cut to reduce farmers' solar pump costs by ₹1,750 cr annually: Joshi

Leading TV manufacturers, such as Sony, LG and Panasonic, have come up with a new price list with reduced MRP effective September 22, 2025.

Besides, makers also expect this will boost sales of bundled products such a sound bars and party speakers as they hope for a high double-digit growth this festive season.

Sony India is reducing MRP ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 71,000 on its Bravia TV models having screen sizes of 43 inches to 98 inches.

It has reduced prices of 43-inch BRAVIA 2 to Rs 54,900 from Rs 59,900 and 55-inch BRAVIA 7 to Rs 2.50 lakh from Rs 2.30 lakh.

Similarly, its top-end BRAVIA 5 with 98-inch screen size will cost Rs 8.29 lakh from Monday compared to the existing rate of Rs 9 lakh.

LG Electronics India has also announced price cuts from Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,800 for its television sets having screen sizes of 43 inches to 100 inches.

It has reduced the MRP of the 43-inch screen size model to Rs 28,490 from Rs 30,990. The company has reduced rates by Rs 3,400 of two popular models in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes to be sold at Rs 42,990 and Rs 68,49,0, respectively.

LG's 100-inch TV price has been slashed by Rs 85,800 to Rs 4,99,790 from Rs 5,85,590.

Panasonic has also reduced the MRP tags ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 32,000.

It has lower the rates of 43-inch TV in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,700 and revised their MRPs (maximum retail prices) at Rs 33,990, Rs 45,990 and Rs 54,290 from the previous Rs 36,990, Rs 49,990 and Rs 58,99,0, respectively.

Panasonic's 55-inch models are now priced between Rs 65,990 and Rs 76,990, down Rs 7,000.

The MRP of Panasonic Life Solutions India's top-end 75-inch has also been slashed to Rs 3.68 lakh from Rs 4 lakh, and that of the 65-inch top-end model to Rs 2.94 lakh from 3.20 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to visit US on Monday to push for early trade deal talks

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

US pushes to include India's Russian crude imports in trade negotiations

shipbuilding

PM Narendra Modi to launch maritime initiative in Gujarat on Saturday

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Explore infra for trading beyond $-₹ currency pairs: Malhotra to CCILpremium

industry

Tariff turbulence: Mass-market products feel the US tariff pinchpremium

Topics : GST Revamp TV sales tvs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon