U'khand CM signs MoUs worth Rs 3,550 cr with industry groups in Abu Dhabi

In the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami, investment MoUs worth Rs 3550 crore were signed by the state government with various groups on the second day of the UAE tour

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
The Uttarakhand Government delegation on Wednesday held a meeting with various industry groups in Abu Dhabi as the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023 entered the second day in UAE.
In the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami, investment MoUs worth Rs 3550 crore were signed by the state government with various groups on the second day of the UAE tour.
Of the investment MoU worth Rs 3550 crore signed by the Uttarakhand government in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 1000 crore for the real estate sector with Lulu Group, 500 crore for investment in the hospitality sector with Hyper Market and 250 crore for food park, ACT Facilities Middle respectively, as per release.
This includes MoUs worth Rs 1500 crore with East for investment in the hospitality sector and Rs 300 crore with Regent Global for investment in the pharma sector. Earlier, on the first day of UAE tour, investment MoUs worth Rs 11,925 crore were signed in the presence of Dubai CM Dhami. Overall, investment MoUs worth Rs 15,475 crore were signed in UAE.
CM Dhami earlier today organised a roadshow in Dubai under the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign, said a press release by the CMO.
Dhami during his address spoke about the immense possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand, said the official statement.
According to the official release, the Uttarakhand CM also informed the investors present in this program about the development work done in the field of religious, spiritual and adventure tourism through the construction of road, rail and ropeway in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The official release further mentioned that Dhami, during the event, said that due to the efforts of the state government, a favourable environment for investors has been created in Uttarakhand by making the investment process simple and transparent.
On this occasion, CM Dhami invited all the investors present in the program to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' to be held in Dehradun in the month of December, said the official statement.

CM Dhami also invited all the industrial houses to the summit to be organized in Dehradun on the 8th and 9th of December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Abu Dhabi Investment

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

