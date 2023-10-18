close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Govt revises down 2022-23 wheat output by 2.19 MT to record 110.55 MT

Unseasonal rains during the harvesting time have led to some loss, resulting in the revision of the crop estimate downward in the final estimate

wheat production

The ministry releases three estimates before the final one at different stages of harvesting | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday revised downwards the wheat production by 2.19 million tonnes to a record 110.55 million tonnes for the 2022-23 crop year ended June, as per the agriculture ministry data released on Wednesday.
The country's actual wheat production stood at 107.74 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June).
The ministry releases three estimates before the final one at different stages of harvesting.
As per the final estimate of foodgrain production for the 2022-23 crop year, wheat production has set a new record at 110.55 million tonnes but remains lower by 2.19 million tonnes from the third estimate of 112.74 million tonnes for the same crop year.
Unseasonal rains during the harvesting time have led to some loss, resulting in the revision of the crop estimate downward in the final estimate.
As per the final estimate, rice production is estimated to be a record 135.75 million tonnes in 2022-23 against 129.47 million tonnes in the previous year.
Coarse cereals production is estimated to have been 57.31 million tonnes in 2022-23, higher than 51.10 million tonnes in the previous year.
In the case of pulses, the total production is estimated to have declined to 26 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 27.3 million tonnes in the previous year.
The total foodgrain output is estimated to have reached a record 329.68 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 315.61 million tonnes in the previous year.
In the case of oilseeds, the production has reached a record 41.35 million tonnes in 2022-23 compared to 37.96 million tonnes in the previous year.
Among cash crops, sugarcane production is estimated to have increased to 490.53 million tonnes against 439.42 million tonnes.
Cotton production is also estimated to be higher at 33.66 million bales (of 170 kg) in 2022-23 compared to 31.11 million bales in the previous year, while that of jute/mesta declined to 9.39 million bales (of 180 kg) from 10.14 million bales.

Also Read

Wheat export ban to continue as govt falls short on procurement targets

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 per quintal to Rs 2,275 for 2024-25

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

Noida Airport a year away, but regional real estate dreams already soaring

'Extreme poverty in India eased in 2021, but remained above 2018 level'

GST intelligence detects tax evasion of Rs 1.36 trillion so far in FY24

Govt identifies 300 initiatives for expansion targets under Maritime Vision

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wheat production wheat procurement wheat MSP

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon