Union Bank hands over record dividend of Rs 1,712 cr to government

It is the highest dividend Union Bank of India has given in any financial year, the bank said in a statement

Union Bank Of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday presented a dividend cheque of Rs 1,712 crore for 2022-23.
It is the highest dividend Union Bank of India has given in any financial year, the bank said in a statement.
Union Bank of India managing director A Manimekhalai handed over the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Joint Secretary (Banking) Sameer Shukla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

