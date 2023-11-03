close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

US job growth slows in October; unemployment rate rises marginally to 3.9%

The labor market is the major force behind the economy's staying power, with gross domestic product recording an annualized growth pace of nearly 5% in the third quarter

US Jobs

Wages have not been the main driver of inflation | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in October in part as strikes by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Detroit's "Big Three" car makers depressed manufacturing payrolls, while wage inflation cooled, pointing to an easing in labor market conditions.
 
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for September was revised lower to show 297,000 jobs created instead of 336,000 as previously reported.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 180,000. The economy needs to create roughly 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.
 
Manufacturing employment dropped 35,000 after increasing 14,000 in September. The BLS reported last week that there were at least 30,000 UAW members on strike during the period it surveyed business establishments for October's employment report.
 
The strikes have since ended, which could provide a lift to November's payrolls. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% after climbing 0.3% in September. In the 12 months through October, wages increased 4.1% after rising 4.3% in September. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8%.
 
The report could strengthen financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates for the current cycle. The U.S. central bank held rates unchanged on Wednesday but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs in a nod to the economy's resilience.
 
The labor market is the major force behind the economy's staying power, with gross domestic product recording an annualized growth pace of nearly 5% in the third quarter.
 
Though wage pressures are easing because of the expanding labor pool and fewer people changing jobs, the annual growth in average hourly earnings remains above the 3.5% that economists say is consistent with the Fed's 2% target.
 
Wages have not been the main driver of inflation, but some economists worry that recent hefty contracts, including the ones scored by the UAW, airline pilots and the union representing UPS workers, could complicate the Fed's fight against inflation.
 

Also Read

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

Unemployment rate in India at its lowest level in 6 years: PM Modi

Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March 2023: NSO survey

China's youth faces record high unemployment at 20.4% in April: Report

Global funds, blue chip firms on Uttar Pradesh's radar for investments

HP govt clears Rs 2,500-crore development project of tourism sector

FinMin launches amnesty scheme for filing appeals against GST demand orders

Cost pressures, low demand pulls down services PMI to 7-month low in Oct

Steel expansion plans threatened by scrap metal export restrictions

They argued that the recent surge in worker productivity would not be enough to offset the higher compensation as the economy was now predominantly services.
 
But others disagreed, saying that the record-setting contracts would only become an issue for wage inflation if the Fed raised rates too high and choked off demand. They viewed the UAW contract as getting wages in the auto sector more aligned with the surge productivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : US job growth Job growth US unemployment rate unemployment rate

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon