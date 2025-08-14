Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

Gadkari praised India's unity in diversity and also lauded the country's armed forces

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday pitched for making India a super power. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday pitched for making India a super power and "vishwaguru", saying the world would certainly listen to India if it becomes strong in every sector.

The road transport and highways minister was addressing a gathering at a programme to mark 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Din' organised by the Rashtra Nirman Samiti (social organisation) in Nagpur.

"We recall this day because on this day in 1947, the country was divided into two - India and Pakistan. We all as a mission accept that our country's partition was unnatural, and one day our country will become 'akhand' (unified), this is the resolve we take today in this programme," he said.

 

Gadkari praised India's unity in diversity and also lauded the country's armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a 5 trillion-dollar economy, the third largest economy of the world as well as "atmanirbhar" and "vishwaguru", he noted, adding all these resolutions will be achieved with efforts of every Indian.

" If we become strong in every sector, then certainly the world will listen to us. Those who are strong in economics, defence, science and technology and those who are progressing in agriculture and business, and a country whose citizens are patriots and cultured, that country can only become vishwaguru," he said.

Gadkari praised the Rashtra Nirman Samiti for invoking the thought of "Akhand Bharat" among the people.

"When we are taking the resolution for 'Akhand Bharat' today, we should also resolve to make a super power country which is progressive, prosperous and powerful," he said.

Gadkari also raised concerns over road accidents, and underlined the importance of creating awareness among the youth about following the road safety rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Indian Economy India growth Trump tariffs

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

