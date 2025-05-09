Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / US-UK FTA can serve as launch pad for Indian Inc to enter to American mkt

US-UK FTA can serve as launch pad for Indian Inc to enter to American mkt

MEA's Dammu Ravi says Indian firms can leverage the US-UK trade pact to expand into American markets, but cautions on supply chain gaps and infrastructure hurdles

trade, tariff
While the market size of the UK is small, the US-UK FTA offers Indian-owned automakers and other businesses operating in Britain significant potential

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

The latest comprehensive trade pact between Washington DC and London holds much promise for Indian industry, which can use it as another launching pad to enter the American market, Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday.
 
Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Public Affairs Forum of India, Ravi said this was one of the most ambitious free trade agreements (FTA) India has been associated with. “The earlier FTAs with Australia and the UAE have limited tariff structures. But this has almost 90 per cent coverage,” Ravi said.
 
While the market size
