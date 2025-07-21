Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh govt eyes nearly ₹2,000 crore MSME deals at trade event

The third edition of the five-day trade fair will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh is targeting business deals worth around ₹2,000 crore for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the upcoming UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.
 
The third edition of the five-day trade fair will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart. The event being jointly organised by the UP government and India Exposition Mart will showcase ‘Make in UP’ and ‘Made in UP’ themes to domestic and global buyers, investors, and exporters.
 
According to MSME, Khadi, and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan, around 2,400 exhibitors are expected, with the event projected to
