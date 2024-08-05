Viksit Bharat a vision document in work for a developed India by 2047: Govt

Viksit Bharat is not a project but a vision document under preparation, outlining the growth trajectory for India to become a developed nation by 2047, the government said on Monday.

Replying to supplementary queries on whether financial assistance has been provided to states for Viksit Bharat projects during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said, "It is not a project per se".

Viksit Bharat, Singh said, "It is a vision document that is under preparation...As Viksit Bharat is not a project, therefore, provision of financial assistance to states does not arise".