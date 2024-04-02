Sensex (    %)
                             
Will RBI revert to growth focus after PM Narendra Modi's comment

While the central bank has not hiked the repo rate for more than a year now, but it has refused to drop the guard on inflation even if core inflation has moderated

Shaktikanta Das,Narendra Modi,Modi,RBI 90 years
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi being presented a memento by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, in Mumbai, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Manojit SahaAnjali Kumari
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has focused on growth over inflation for almost two years now, may find it difficult to drop its guard on price rise even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for making growth a top priority.

“This decade will lead this institution to its centennial year. And this decade is equally important for India’s developmental journey. As your mantra is -- the RBI should give top priority to rapid growth while focusing equally on trust and stability,” Modi said on Monday at an event to commemorate 90 years of the RBI.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Narendra Modi India inflation economic growth

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

