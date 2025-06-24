Will the government's newfound zeal to push stake sales in CPSEs succeed?

In the Union Budget for FY 2021-22, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman announced a strategic disinvestment policy aimed at utilising disinvestment proceeds to fund social sector and developmental programmes, while also infusing private capital, technology and efficient management into Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

The policy divided sectors into strategic and non-strategic. Strategic sectors included atomic energy, space, defence, transport, telecom, power, petroleum, mining, banking, insurance and financial services. In these, only a small public sector presence will be allowed. In non-strategic sectors, CPSEs will be privatised or shut down.

The announcement signalled a shift in