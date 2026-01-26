Youthful Bihar, UP outperform as ageing Kerala, TN face pension strain

The report groups states into three categories based on how many people are aged 60 and above: youthful (less than 10 per cent), intermediate (10 to 15 per cent), and ageing (15 per cent or more). Youthful northern giants such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh ride a swelling workforce tide, with revenues hitting 19.5 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), while southern ageing states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu struggle with pensions gobbling 30 per cent of social sector expenditure amid 30 per cent old-age dependency ratios (OADR), as per the report.

“The youthful states have a wider window of opportunity benefiting from an expanding working-age population and stronger revenue mobilisation. In contrast, the window is getting narrower for the ageing states, facing fiscal pressure arising out of shrinking tax bases and rising obligations from committed expenditure,” the RBI states.

The report notes that India’s median age of about 28 years masks sharp interstate differences, with the old-age dependency ratio ranging from 14.0 in Bihar to 30.1 in Kerala. This demographic heterogeneity already shows up in the fiscal numbers when states are grouped by age structure. Average revenue receipts of youthful states stood at 19.5 per cent of GSDP in 2024-25, compared with 15.9 per cent for intermediate states and 12.6 per cent for ageing states, according to the report. Youthful states also record higher average tax revenues at 14.3 per cent of GSDP in 2024-25.

“Public finances are highly sensitive to demographic changes. Changes in the population age structure can have a significant effect on fiscal sustainability since they can affect both government revenues and expenditure,” the report adds.

On the expenditure side, the RBI notes that for youthful states, the share of education in social sector spending remains the highest among the three groups, and their revenue expenditure to capital outlay (RECO) ratio has declined from 6.2 in 2015-16 to 5.0 in 2024-25, indicating an improvement in the quality of expenditure and greater space for capital outlay.

The report links this to lower committed expenditure in these states, which “has generated greater fiscal headroom to prioritise demographically sensitive areas such as education, skilling, health and infrastructure”.

In ageing states, by contrast, the expenditure pattern is more heavily skewed towards pensions and social security, with the states allocating over 30 per cent of social sector expenditure to pensions — the highest among the three cohorts.

The interest payments-to-revenue receipts ratio — used by the RBI as a debt service indicator — has remained persistently lower for youthful states than for intermediate states, with the gap widening over time. Ageing states are reported to carry the heaviest debt service burden, which the report says constrains their spending flexibility and can “crowd out productive public spending, such as investment in human and physical capital”.

In Kerala, the challenge goes beyond an ageing population, with steady outmigration of young people abroad for education and jobs affecting growth rates, according to Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank. “Education and awareness levels prompt couples to prefer a single child, which exacerbates the problem. And by extension, when growth suffers due to unfavourable demographics, the debt-to-GDP ratio too becomes unsustainable,” he adds.