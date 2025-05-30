Friday, May 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

The open school system helps students who failed in Class 10 and 12 exams. This system allows them to retake the board exam the same year

PSEB open school admission (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PSEB open school Admission: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially commenced the admission process for Classes 10 and 12 under its Open School system for the 2025–26 academic year. The final date to apply without incurring a late fee is 31st August 2025.
 
The Open School initiative is designed to support students who have not passed their Class 10 or 12 examinations, offering them an opportunity to reappear for the board exams within the same academic year.

PSEB open school admission: Last date to apply

Candidates unable to apply by the initial deadline may still do so between 1st September and 31st October 2025. However, a late fee of ₹1,500 per candidate will be applicable. The board has emphasised that no further extensions will be granted under any circumstances. 
 

PSEB open school: Admission process

Students may complete the admission process through one of three routes:
  • Accredited schools (a list is accessible on the official website: www.pseb.ac.in)
  • Regional offices of the board
  • Direct application via the board’s online portal

Online payment of fees only

All admission and examination fees are to be deposited directly into the board’s account through online payment. Students are cautioned against making any additional payments to unauthorised third parties.
 
The prospectus, syllabi, and other essential information are available for download and reference on the PSEB’s official website.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

