AP DSC hall ticket 2025 to be out today at apdsc.apcfss.in. Check details

AP DSC hall ticket 2025: The Mega DSC recruitment exam admit card will be released today. Candidates can check and download it from the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC 2025 hall ticket (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

AP DSC hall ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to announce the AP DSC 2025 hall tickets today, May 30. Once the results are announced, candidates can download the Mega DSC hall ticket from the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. 
 
The board exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in June-July from June 6 to July 6, 2025. The hall tickets will provide the exact date and time for their examination along with the name and address of the exam venue and other details.
 
This year, the AP DSC 2025 exam will take place to fill a total of 16,347 vacancies.
 
 
The education department will release the initial answer keys for the Mega DSC recruitment examination on the second day after the exam, and the objection window will remain open for seven days. The final answer key will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections. 

The department is expected to release the AP DSC results 2025 on the seventh day after releasing the final answer date.

AP DSC hall ticket 2025: Exam dates

The AP DSC exam will take place in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from June 6 to July 6, 2025.

How to check and download the AP DSC 2025 hall ticket?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP DSC 2025 hall ticket:
  • Visit the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.
  • On the home page, check for the 'AP DSC 2025 hall ticket download' link.
  • Candidates need to enter their login details.
  • Candidates need to submit and download the hall ticket.

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on the hall ticket

Here is the list of details mentioned on the AP DSC hall tickets:
  • Candidate’s Name, 
  • Photograph, 
  • Signature, 
  • Exam Date and Time, 
  • Venue Details, and 
  • important instructions. 

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: SGT (Special Education) marking scheme

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: Here is the marking scheme for SGT (Special Education) posts
  • GK & Current Affairs – 8 marks
  • Perspectives in Education – 4 marks
  • Educational Psychology – 8 marks
  • Category of disability specialisation – 20 marks
  • Content & Methodologies – 40 (25+15) marks
  • Total – 80  marks
All the candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of any error they should reach out to their designated help desk for help.
 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

