Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 board results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 board results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board will soon announce the RBSE Class 5 results 2025. Students can access their results through the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, using their roll numbers

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE 5th Class results 2025 to be out soon (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results are likely to be announced on 29 or 30 May 2025, according to the board. Students can check their marks online on the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials. 
 
The Education Minister will officially declare the results and also share district-wise pass percentages. The Rajasthan School Education Council is expected to release a formal notice about this soon.  ALSO READ: DDA recruitment 2025 notification out: Application process to begin soon

Rajasthan Class 5 board results: Date and time

The Rajasthan Board is likely to announce the Class 5 results by the end of this week, most likely on May 29 or 30. Once the results are announced, the link to download the mark sheet will be activated.
 

How to check and download the RBSE Class 5 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RBSE Class 5 results 2025:
  • Visit one of the official websites: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, check for the “RBSE 5th Class Result 2025”.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and other details.
  • Once you click submit button, your results will appear on your screen.
  • Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

RBSE 5th Class results 2025: Last year’s performance

In 2024, around 14.35 lakh students took the Class 5 RBSE exam. Out of them, 13.93 lakh students passed. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.23 per cent, while boys had a pass percentage of 96.89 per cent.

Also Read

Results, Exam results

RBSE 10th results 2025: How to check results if official website crashes?

RBSE exams 2025

RBSE exams 2025: Rajasthan board Class 12th, 10th results to be out soon

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Parliamentary panel flags 'ambiguities' in IBC; govt mulls amendments

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹870 crore, revenue declines 59%

MCD office

Clock ticking for MCD: 1.78 mn homes, 22 days left, zero declared dangerous

 
The top-performing districts last year were:
  • Sikar
  • Dausa
  • Alwar
  • Ajmer
  • Nagaur

RBSE 5th Class results 2025: Grade-wise Results in 2023

Grade A: 2,71,679 students
Grade B: 7,77,769 students
Grade C: 3,68,817 students
Grade D: 10,288 students

RBSE 5th Class results 2025: Supplementary exams

Students who failed to clear one or two papers can appear for the supplementary examination, which will take place in July 2025, and thereafter they will move smoothly to the next year.

More From This Section

Jobs, Job creation

DDA recruitment 2025 notification out: Application process to begin soon

youngsters

JoSAA counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in. Details here

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology

Disclose any AI-assisted academic work: IIT-Delhi issues new guidelines

CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025

CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025: Online form submission begins today

Exam results

RBSE 10th results 2025 out: Here's steps to check, pass percentage and more

Topics : RBSE board results Rajasthan Board Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon