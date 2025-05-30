Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Calcutta University summer classes advisory sparks confusion among colleges

Calcutta University summer classes advisory sparks confusion among colleges

To complete the undergraduate course syllabus, the University of Calcutta ordered its affiliated colleges to hold classes over the summer vacations. The advisory has sparked confusion

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

An advisory issued by the University of Calcutta on Tuesday evening, 27 May 2025, directing affiliated colleges to hold classes during the summer vacation from 29 May to 30 June, has sparked widespread confusion and uncertainty among students and faculty.
 
The advisory issued by the university on May 27 stated, “Classes of colleges during summer recess to continue from May 29 to June 30. This is to be taken as an advisory to the colleges".
 
Regarding its implementation, the advisory has caused a huge misunderstanding among the respective colleges. To discuss the issue, the Calcutta University Committee of the All-Bengal Principals' Council was set to meet on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the evening.

University of Calcutta: The advisory 

Speaking to PTI, CU Registrar Debasis Das said the advisory was issued to make up for the deficit in the number of classes due to the postponement in the admission process last year, leading to a delay in the commencement of the 2024-25 academic session. He stated, "We are leaving it for colleges to decide how to carry this forward by online mode, physical classes or a hybrid mode".
 
Due to uncertainties about how the procedure would be carried out, whether through a centralised portal or a decentralised method, undergraduate course admissions, which typically begin shortly after the release of class 12 state board results, started a month later last year. Ultimately, the centralised portal was used for admissions.

University of Calcutta: Advisory sparks confusion among colleges

Calcutta University's advisory seems to have caused a big misunderstanding among the college administration.
 
Ayantika Ghosh, Principal of Naba Ballygunge Mahavidyalaya, quoted by The Hindu, said, “The advisory has given rise to queries, confusions and mixed opinions. As the Principal of an affiliated college, I have certain opinions to share. First, I would like to consider this as a matter to advice and not an order to impose". 
 
She emphasised that even though academic and administrative responsibilities were added during this time, the summer vacation, which runs from May 16 to June 30, has existed since the 1978 CU statute and has never been changed.
 
Meanwhile, Reema Roy, a member of Asutosh College's governing body, observed that many faculty members were unsure about how the advisory differentiates between 'class' and 'recess'. But Dr. Roy reaffirmed that the welfare of the students came first. She continued, "In any case, we have been taking classes during recess to help complete the syllabus".

University of Calcutta: Official statement clearing the confusion

CU chapter president of All Bengal Principals Council, also the principal of New Alipore College, Jaideep Sarangi, mentioned, "In the first place, this is not an order but an advisory. Just like previous years, this year also we have taken all necessary steps to ensure the syllabus is completed on time, be it online classes or by other means. It also remains to be seen whether other universities give similar advisories". 
 
Dr. Sarangi further added that the advisory was probably driven by the academic requirements of certain departments. “We already planned classes keeping in mind the schedule of upcoming examinations. Our teachers are taking classes on a demand basis. The major focus is on slow learners. This advisory and not a notice, is a help; the recess period allows us flexibility. Since the mode of the classes is not categorically mentioned, I suppose it’s left to the colleges/departments to decide. We are up for it".
 

 

 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

