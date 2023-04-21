close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

Candidates who have applied for AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Session admission can download the hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
AIIMS INI SS July 2023

AIIMS INI SS July 2023. Representative Image (ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The admit card for the AIIMS INI SS Entrance Exam for the session of July 2023 will be made available by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The admissions hall tickets can be downloaded from the school's official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. On April 29, a computer-based test (CBT) will be used for the exam. May 5 is a possible declaration date for the results.
The AIIMS INI SS exam is directed for admission to DM/MCh and MD (hospital administration) courses. AIIMS latest reported a couple of seats that were added to courses. At AIIMS Bathinda, DM Cardiology, MCh Neurosurgery, MCh Burns and Plastic Surgery, MCh Urology and MCh Joint Replacement and Reconstruction each received one additional seat. Also, three seats for DM Cardiology were added at AIIMS Rishikesh.



AIIMS INI SS July 2023 session: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: Select the academic courses tab. 
Step 3: Select INI SS MD (Hospital Administration) from the link.
Step 4: Enter your credentials like candidate ID and password

Also Read

ICAI CA Nov exam 2022 admit cards out; check for direct links to download

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it

SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status

Bihar BEd Result 2023: Check B.Ed Entrance Exam Result, Login Link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out today, here's how to check and download

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key at official website, Check details

Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 declared, here's how to check and download

Step 5: The admit card can be downloaded for future use.
Topics : AIIMS AIIMS recruitment AIIMS admissions

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bihar BEd Result 2023: Check B.Ed Entrance Exam Result, Login Link

Bihar BEd Result 2023
2 min read

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out today, here's how to check and download

exam result, result
2 min read

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out
3 min read

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key at official website, Check details

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 declared, here's how to check and download

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out today, here's how to check and download

exam result, result
2 min read

Bihar BEd Result 2023: Check B.Ed Entrance Exam Result, Login Link

Bihar BEd Result 2023
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon