AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

The AIIMS INI SS exam is directed for admission to DM/MCh and MD (hospital administration) courses. AIIMS latest reported a couple of seats that were added to courses. At AIIMS Bathinda, DM Cardiology, MCh Neurosurgery, MCh Burns and Plastic Surgery, MCh Urology and MCh Joint Replacement and Reconstruction each received one additional seat. Also, three seats for DM Cardiology were added at AIIMS Rishikesh.

The admit card for the AIIMS INI SS Entrance Exam for the session of July 2023 will be made available by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The admissions hall tickets can be downloaded from the school's official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. On April 29, a computer-based test (CBT) will be used for the exam. May 5 is a possible declaration date for the results.