JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key at official website, Check details



The answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2023 session 2) April session have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Using their application number and date of birth, candidates who took the BE/BTech exam in session 2 can access the JEE Main provisional answer keys at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with answer keys, NTA has also published candidates’ recorded responses and question papers. NTA said that candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key and displayed responses can do it. The last date to raise objections is till April 21, 2023. For each representation, a candidate has to pay ₹200/- as a fee per question challenged.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key



JEE Main session 2 results will be published alongside/after the final key is delivered. Candidates' all-India ranks will also be mentioned in session 2 results. NTA will release the final answer key after reviewing the candidates' feedback. The final answer key will reflect any modifications made to the provisional answer key if necessary. It is impossible to challenge the final key.

The JEE Main Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 by the NTA. The JEE Mains provisional answer key, along with the question papers with recorded responses, have been made available on jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 for papers 1- BE, BTech, paper 2A- BArch, and paper 2B- BPlanning. On April 19, the link to the JEE Main answer key challenge was made available.

