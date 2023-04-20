Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 declared, here's how to check and download



All interested students can check their district-wise pdf at the official website, i.e., entdata.co.in. The Uttar Pradesh NMMS result pdf includes the name of the student, father’s name, roll numbers, dates of birth, gender, categories, part 1 and 2 marks and ranks. The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh announced the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result on April 19, 2023.

National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme

How to check NMMS result in 2022-23? NMMS Exam result in 2022-23 are made available in both online and offline modes. To check their result offline, students can contact to concerned officials of their schools. The National Means cum Merit Scholarship is a great initiative from the education ministry. The NMMS scheme was started in the year 2008, aiming to award scholarships to meritorious students of the economically weaker sections to prevent the dropout of students in class 8th and encourage them to continue education at the secondary stage.

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., entdata.co.in

Step 2: Go to the homepage, click on the NMMS result link

Step 3: District-wise result link will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check for your region and click on the respective region.

Step 5: A pdf of the result will be displayed in front of your screen

Step 6: You can download and take the printout of the result for future references NMMS result 2023: Cutoffs The NMMS cut-offs are different for different regions. All the students need to score minimum marks along with NMMS cut-offs to get selected for the scholarships. Here are the simple and easy steps to check the result online:

Also Read ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule Kerala NMMS Result 2022 is out today at official website with details NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know UGC asks univs to allow students to write exams in local languages Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results at bteup.ac.in

General category: 40% NMMS qualifying marks for MAT paper



NMMS qualifying marks for SAT paper Reserved category: 32%