Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 declared, here's how to check and download

Uttar Pradesh officials released NMMS result 2023 on Wednesday. NMM Scholarship aims to prevent drop out of meritorious students after class 8th and continue their secondary education

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Representative Image (ANI)

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh announced the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result on April 19, 2023.
All interested students can check their district-wise pdf at the official website, i.e., entdata.co.in. The Uttar Pradesh NMMS result pdf includes the name of the student, father’s name,  roll numbers, dates of birth, gender, categories, part 1 and 2 marks and ranks.

National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship is a great initiative from the education ministry. The NMMS scheme was started in the year 2008, aiming to award scholarships to meritorious students of the economically weaker sections to prevent the dropout of students in class 8th and encourage them to continue education at the secondary stage. 

How to check NMMS result in 2022-23?

NMMS Exam result in 2022-23 are made available in both online and offline modes. To check their result offline, students can contact to concerned officials of their schools.

Here are the simple and easy steps to check the result online:
  • Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., entdata.co.in
  • Step 2: Go to the homepage, click on the NMMS result link
  • Step 3: District-wise result link will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Check for your region and click on the respective region.
  • Step 5: A pdf of the result will be displayed in front of your screen
  • Step 6: You can download and take the printout of the result for future references

NMMS result 2023: Cutoffs

The NMMS cut-offs are different for different regions. All the students need to score minimum marks along with NMMS cut-offs to get selected for the scholarships.

NMMS qualifying marks for MAT paper
General category: 40%
Reserved category: 32%
NMMS qualifying marks for SAT paper
General category: 40%
Reserved category: 32%
Topics : Uttar Pradesh Entrance Exams Results

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

