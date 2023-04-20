SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket



The SSC GD 2023 offers constable (GD) positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) posts in the Assam Rifles. The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded by candidates from the SSC's official website, @ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has administered the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for SSC GD candidates who will be eligible for the SSC GD Written Exam in 2023. According to the Staff Selection Commission's official notice, the SSC GD PET PST 2023 is scheduled for April 24, 2023. A week before the SSC GD PET PST Exam 2023 begins, qualified candidates can download their SSC GD Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST.









SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023: Details Give below are the details regarding the SSC GD PET PST 2023 conducted by SSC. The candidates can go through the important details of the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 below: The SSC GD Admit Card 2023 for all other regions for the SSC GD Written Exam in 2023, including the Southern Region, Karnataka Kerala Region, North-Western Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, Western Region, and Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region.

• Conducting Body- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) • Authority- Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

• Posts- General Duty Constable • Exam- SSC GD Constable

• SSC GD PET PST Admit Card- 19th April 2023 • Category- Admit Card

• Selection Process- Written Exam, Physical Efficient Test, Physical Standard Test and Detailed Medical Test • SSC GD PET PST Exam Date 2023- 24th April 2023

• SSC GD Constable Tier-1 Application Status- 01st January 2023 • Official Website- www.ssc.nic.in.

• SSC GD Constable 2022 Tier-I Exam- 10th January 2023 to 14th January 2023 • SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023- 06th January 2023





SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023: Procedure The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 can be obtained from the official website by following the steps below: • SSC GD 2023 PET/PST- 24th April 2023.



Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click the "Admit Card" icon at the top of the screen. Step 1: Go to the official site of SSC at www.ssc.nic.in.



Step 4: To download the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023, candidates must enter their roll number and registration number. Step 3: Find the notice that reads "Download PET PST Call Letter For Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022-23."