SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

The SSC GD Physical Admit Card was made available on their official website at ssc.nic.in, on April 19, 2023. The direct link to download SSC GD PET PST Constable Admit Card is accessible here

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has administered the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for SSC GD candidates who will be eligible for the SSC GD Written Exam in 2023. According to the Staff Selection Commission's official notice, the SSC GD PET PST 2023 is scheduled for April 24, 2023. A week before the SSC GD PET PST Exam 2023 begins, qualified candidates can download their SSC GD Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST.
The SSC GD 2023 offers constable (GD) positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) posts in the Assam Rifles. The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded by candidates from the SSC's official website, @ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Admit Card 2023 for all other regions for the SSC GD Written Exam in 2023, including the Southern Region, Karnataka Kerala Region, North-Western Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, Western Region, and Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region.



SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023: Details

Give below are the details regarding the SSC GD PET PST 2023 conducted by SSC. The candidates can go through the important details of the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 below:

    • Authority- Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
    • Conducting Body- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

    • Exam- SSC GD Constable
    • Posts- General Duty Constable
    • Category- Admit Card
    • SSC GD PET PST Admit Card- 19th April 2023
    • SSC GD PET PST Exam Date 2023- 24th April 2023
    • Selection Process- Written Exam, Physical Efficient Test, Physical Standard Test and Detailed Medical Test 
    • Official Website- www.ssc.nic.in. 
    • SSC GD Constable Tier-1 Application Status- 01st January 2023
    • SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023- 06th January 2023
    • SSC GD Constable 2022 Tier-I Exam- 10th January 2023 to 14th January 2023
    • SSC GD 2023 PET/PST- 24th April 2023. 

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023: Procedure

The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 can be obtained from the official website by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official site of SSC at www.ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click the "Admit Card" icon at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Find the notice that reads "Download PET PST Call Letter For Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022-23."
Step 4: To download the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023, candidates must enter their roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Candidates are required to enter their Password and Date of Birth for the next step.
Step 6: The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded and saved for future use.

Topics : SSC exam Admit Card Staff Selection Commission

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

