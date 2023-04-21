Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out today, here's how to check and download

Karnataka PUC exams were conducted last month, from March 9 to March 29, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift, and the time for the exam was 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

Karnataka's 2nd PUC result 2023 announced today at 11 am. Karnataka Pre University Education Department declared the 2nd PUC or class 12th result, all interested students can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., karresults.nic.in.