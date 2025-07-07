Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET 2025 counselling begins today; eligible candidates can register and pay the fee at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in by July 16

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AP EAMCET counselling 2025  Date: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the counselling process for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET or EAPCET) today, July 7, 2025. Candidates who have qualified can now register online through the official portal, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, by July 16, 2025.
 
After registration, applicants must pay the counselling processing fee, get their certificates verified, select their preferred colleges and courses through web options, and lock their choices. The AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment results will be declared on July 22, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025: Date and Counselling schedule

Here’s a quick look at the important counselling events and corresponding dates:
 
 
Event Dates
Registration & Fee Payment July 7 to 16, 2025
Document Verification July 7 to 17, 2025
Web Options Entry July 13 to 18, 2025
Modification of Saved Web Options July 19, 2025
Seat Allotment Result July 22, 2025
Self-Reporting & Reporting to College July 23 to 26, 2025
Commencement of Academic Session August 4, 2025

How to apply for AP EAMCET 2025 counselling?

Here are the simple steps to complete the registration process:
  • Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on the link for AP EAMCET 2025 Registration
  • Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Your pre-filled application form will appear on the screen
  • Review all details, accept the declaration, and proceed to pay the counselling fee
  • Complete the payment, submit the form, and take a printout for future use

What are the documents required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025?

Here are the simple documents required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025:
  • AP EAMCET rank card 2025
  • AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket
  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
  • Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
  • Study Certificate
  • EWS certificate
  • Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination
  • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother
  • Integrated Community Certificate, in the case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority
  • Income certificate of parents
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)

