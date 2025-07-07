The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially declared the TS ICET Result 2025 today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can now check their results and download their rank cards from the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.
In addition to the results, the final answer key for TS ICET 2025 has also been released.
TS ICET 2025: Exam overview
The TS ICET 2025 exam was held on June 8 and 9, in two shifts per day. Earlier, the council had published the provisional answer key, question papers, and response sheets. Candidates were allowed to submit objections from June 22 to 26, by paying ₹500 per question. The amount will be refunded for objections found valid.
How to download TS ICET 2025 results?
Follow these steps to check your score and download your scorecard:
- Go to icet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the “TS ICET 2025 Result” link on the homepage
- Enter your ICET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth
- Submit the details to view your result
- Download and print the rank card for counselling and admission purposes
What’s next: Counselling for MBA/MCA admissions
Now that the results are out, TSCHE will soon begin the TS ICET 2025 counselling process for admission into MBA and MCA courses across Telangana.
Also Read
The detailed counselling schedule — including registration dates, document verification, and choice filling — will be released shortly on the official website.
Only candidates who have secured qualifying ranks will be eligible to participate in the web-based counselling for seat allotment in participating institutions.
TS ICET Direct Link:
Check TG ICET Rank Card via this direct link
About TS ICET
The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the 2025–26 academic year.
The exam is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TSCHE.