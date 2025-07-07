Monday, July 07, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / TS ICET results 2025 out at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to check scores

The TS ICET 2025 rank cards are now available. Candidates can visit the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, to check and download their scorecards

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially declared the TS ICET Result 2025 today, July 7. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can now check their results and download their rank cards from the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.
 
In addition to the results, the final answer key for TS ICET 2025 has also been released.

TS ICET 2025: Exam overview

The TS ICET 2025 exam was held on June 8 and 9, in two shifts per day. Earlier, the council had published the provisional answer key, question papers, and response sheets. Candidates were allowed to submit objections from June 22 to 26, by paying ₹500 per question. The amount will be refunded for objections found valid.
 

How to download TS ICET 2025 results?

Follow these steps to check your score and download your scorecard:
  • Go to icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the “TS ICET 2025 Result” link on the homepage
  • Enter your ICET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth
  • Submit the details to view your result
  • Download and print the rank card for counselling and admission purposes

What’s next: Counselling for MBA/MCA admissions

Now that the results are out, TSCHE will soon begin the TS ICET 2025 counselling process for admission into MBA and MCA courses across Telangana.

The detailed counselling schedule — including registration dates, document verification, and choice filling — will be released shortly on the official website.
 
Only candidates who have secured qualifying ranks will be eligible to participate in the web-based counselling for seat allotment in participating institutions.

TS ICET Direct Link:

Check TG ICET Rank Card via this direct link

About TS ICET

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the 2025–26 academic year.
 
The exam is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TSCHE.

Topics : Indian education Telangana Student

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

