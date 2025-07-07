Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

ICAI CA May 2025 Results: ICAI declared Foundation, Inter, and Final results on July 6. A total of 14,247 candidates qualified as CAs. Check the toppers' list here

ICAI India

ICAI India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CA Final Topper List: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May 2025 session, covering the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams, on July 6. The results were published earlier than the initially expected afternoon release.
 
Students can check their results on the official ICAI websites: icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org.

CA Final May 2025 Toppers List

  • AIR 1: Rajan Kabra (Mumbai) – 516/600 – 86%
  • AIR 2: Nishitha Bothra (Kolkata) – 503/600 – 83.83%
  • AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah (Mumbai) – 493/600 – 82.17%
In the CA Final May 2025 exams, 66,943 candidates appeared for Group I, out of which 14,979 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 22.38%. For Group II, 46,173 students appeared, and 12,204 qualified, resulting in a pass rate of 26.43%. Among those who attempted both groups together, 29,286 candidates took the exams, and 5,490 successfully passed, marking a pass percentage of 18.75%.
 
 
A total of 14,247 candidates have successfully cleared the CA Final exam and are now eligible to become certified Chartered Accountants after completing the ICAI membership formalities.

CA Intermediate May 2025: Toppers List

  • AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru – 513/600 – 85.5%
  • AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandip – 503/600 – 83.3%
  • AIR 3: (Tie) Yamish Jain and Nilesh Dangi – 502/600 – 83.67%
For the CA Intermediate May 2025 exams, 97,034 candidates appeared in Group I, with 14,232 passing, giving a pass rate of 14.67%. In Group II, 72,069 students sat for the exam, and 15,502 passed, resulting in a 21.51% pass rate. Out of the 38,029 candidates who attempted both groups, 5,028 qualified, leading to a pass percentage of 13.22%.

CA Foundation May 2025: Toppers List

  • AIR 1: Vrinda Agarwal – 362/400 – 90.5%
  • AIR 2: Yadnesh Rajnesh Narkar – 359/400 – 89.75%
  • AIR 3: Shardul Shekar Vichare – 358/400 – 89.5%
The CA Foundation exam recorded an overall pass percentage of 15.09%. When broken down by gender, 13.80% of female candidates cleared the exam, while the pass rate for male candidates stood at 16.26%. These numbers highlight the intense competition and rigorous standards of the Chartered Accountancy examination.

ICAI CA Passing criteria

To pass the CA exams, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50% in each group. Candidates scoring more than 70% overall are awarded a “Pass with Distinction” by ICAI for outstanding performance.

More From This Section

CUET UG counselling 2025

CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

women employees, female workforce

Women's enrolment rises sharply at IIMs as B-schools push for diversity

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

Delhi University UG admissions to begin from August 1 via CSAS portal

university, college, education, education loan

TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today at tgpolycet.nic.in

Topics : ICAI chartered accountants exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon