AP PGCET Admit Card 2023 released on official website, details inside

The AP PGCET 2023 exam is taken for the purpose of granting admission to a variety of postgraduate programmes offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities and affiliated colleges.

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2023) admit card has been issued by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Candidates who have enlisted for the selection test can download their AP PGCET admit card 2023 directly from the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGCET test will be held from June 6-10.