AP PGCET Admit Card 2023 released on official website, details inside

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2023) admit card has been issued by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Candidates who have enlisted for the selection test can download their AP PGCET admit card 2023 directly from the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGCET test will be held from June 6-10.
The AP PGCET 2023 exam is taken for the purpose of granting admission to a variety of postgraduate programmes offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities and affiliated colleges.
AP PGCET admit card 2023: Steps to download
• Visit the official website of APPGCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
• On the homepage, tap the link to download the AP PGCET admit card.
• Then fill in your Application Reference Id, Qualifying Test Hall ticket No, Mobile Number, and date of birth as displayed on the screen.
• Click the button that says "download hall ticket."
• The PGCET hall ticket can be downloaded, and a printed copy should be saved for later.
AP PGCET admit card 2023: Overview
From June 6 to June 10, three shifts of the AP PGCET will be held. There will be one mark for each of the 100 objective multiple-choice questions on each exam paper. The 90-minute test has negative marks for wrong responses. At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, you can find the Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests 2023 syllabus.
Also, applicants are encouraged to check every detail given on their AP PGCET admit card, for example, name, date of birth, date and time of test, and exam venue alongside roll number. They can also communicate with the relevant authorities about errors.
Getting to the exam location on time is important for those taking it. On the day of the exam, they should not forget to bring their admit cards with them to the centre. Without a valid photo ID and a hall ticket, you cannot enter the AP PGCET exam hall. Only the papers listed on the AP PGCET hall ticket can be taken by students.