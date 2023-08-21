Confirmation

MP NEET PG 2023 Round 2 counselling schedule released at official website

As per the schedule announced by the board, the second round of MP NEET PG counselling choice submission will begin on August 29 and candidates can check schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG 2023 Round 2 counselling

MP NEET PG 2023 Round 2 counselling schedule released

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
MP NEET PG Round 2 counselling begins on Aug 29, choice submission closes on Sep 1, and allotment results on Sep 6. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP NEET PG counselling schedule round 2, 2023. The second round of MP NEET PG counselling choice submission will begin on August 29. Applicants can enrol at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As indicated by the schedule, the vacant seats for round 2 will be shown on August 29. The choice filling and locking cycle will initiate on August 29 and will close on September 1. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be delivered on September 6.

The applicants need to be there to the allocated colleges for document verification and admission from September 7 to September 11.

MP NEET PG counselling: Schedule

    • Fresh choice filling and locking: August 29 to September 1
    • Second seat allotment result: September 6
    • Reporting to the alloted college: September 7 to September 11

    • Willingness for upgradation for Mop up round: September 7 to September 11
    • Online registration/ cancellation of admission at college: September 7 to September 11. 

Topics : NEET NEET row NEET exams Indian education education

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

