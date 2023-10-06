SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date of application submission for recruitment to the Specialist Cadre Officer positions. As per the recent updates, the last date for the submission of application is October 21. Interested and eligible applicants can submit applications online at sbi.co.in. Before, the last date for application submission was dated for October 6.

A total of 439 openings for different managerial positions will be served via this recruitment process. The pick of the applicants will be based on their performance in the written test and an interview. The applicants can view the details about the openings, steps to apply, qualification and so on on the website.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates should be having qualifications like B.E/B.Tech in (Computer Science & Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology / Electronics/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc/ MBA. Alongside with the certifications, applicants must have a minimum of 2 to 8 years of experience.

SBI SCO Recruitment: Age Limit

Applying applicants must have a maximum age limit from 32 to 45 years as of 30th April 2023 depending on the position they are applying for.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

• Press the notification link, 'SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 online applications and Register

• Go ahead for the application method

• Enter the application form

• Upload documents and pay the fee

• Review the application form

• Take a printout of the form for later use.

What is the application fee of the SBI SCO Recruitment 2023?

The candidates from general/ OBC/ EWS category are needed to pay Rs 750, while the applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from paying any fee.

SBI SCO 2023: Vacancies

• Assistant Manager (UI Developer) - 20 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Backend Developer)-18 Posts

• Senior Project Manager- 7 Posts

• Manager (Network Security Specialist) - 1 Post

• Manager (Application Architect) - 2 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Business Analyst) - 6 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Solution Architect) - 5 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Software Developer)- 174 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Software Developer) - 40 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Cloud Operations) - 2 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Containerization Engineer)- 2 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Public Cloud Engineer)- 2 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Data Centre Operations) - 6 Posts

• Chief Manager (Cloud Operations) - 1 Post

• Interaction Assistant General Manager (Data Centre Operations)- 1 Post

• Assistant Manager (Kubernetes Administrator)- 1 Post

• Assistant Manager (System Administrator Linux)- 6 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Database Administrator) - 8 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Middleware Administrator WebLogic) - 3 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Infrastructure Engineer) - 1 Post

• Assistant Manager (Java Developer) - 6 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Spring Boot Developer) - 1 Post

• Assistant Manager (Network Engineer) - 1 Post

• Deputy Manager (System Administrator Linux)- 3 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Database Administrator)- 2 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Middleware Administrator WebLogic) - 2 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Windows Administrator) - 1 Post

• Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) - 1 Post

• Deputy Manager (Dot Net Developer) - 1 Post

• Deputy Manager (Java Developer) - 11 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Integration Developer) - 17 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Web and Content Management)- 14 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Data & Reporting)- 25 posts

• Assistant Manager (Automation Engineer) - 2 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Manual SIT Tester) - 14 Posts

• Assistant Manager (Automated SIT Tester)- 8 Posts

• Assistant Manager (UX Designer & VD) - 6 Posts

• Assistant Manager (DevOps Engineer) - 4 Posts

• Deputy Manager (Software Engineer)- 2 Posts

• Project Manager- 6 Posts

• Manager (DB2 Database Administrator) - 1 Post

• Manager (Network Engineer) - 1 Post

• Manager (Windows Administrator) - 1 Post

• Manager (Tech Lead) - 2 Posts

• Chief Manager (Application Architect) - 1 Post.

What is the role of SBI SCO?

The State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the biggest and most trusted banks in India, known for its flawless services to its customers. Within SBI, there is a department called the 'SCO', or Special Cadre Officer. The SCO department is responsible for managing different specialized works inside the bank, including marketing, risk management, digital banking, and much more.

Understanding the complete scenario of SBI SCO is significant for the people who are keen on seeking a career in the banking sector, and concerning the people who are keen on studying more about the functionality of the entire SBI.