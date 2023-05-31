close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam NMMS exam 2023 announced: Check cut-offs, scholarship, date and more

The government initiated the NMM scholarship to support financially weaker students to further continue their studies. The government disbursed Rs 12000 in the bank account of selective students.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Results, Exam results

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Assam Directorate of Secondary Education recently declared National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Assam results 2023 recently on May 25. 
The NMMS is for 6th to 8th-grade students willing to continue their further academics. NMMS exams are held state-wise to give financial support to the children.

The scholarship exams for students are conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources and the Department, which aims to support the financially weaker section. This exam so far has helped lakhs of students in India.

About NMMS exam

The government has started an initiative to support the economically weaker section of the society. The officials conduct exams to help children who want to continue their studies. The government started this initiative to promote quality education to every student, as most students start doing odd jobs after secondary classes.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 was one of the major steps that the Modi government has taken to support the children. After that, the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship exam is also a very effective government scheme promoting education. The government transfers 10,000 to 20,000 rupees to the bank account of children for education after they qualify for the NMMS exam.

NMMS Exam: Cut off

As the NMMS exam is conducted by the government authorities, the cut-off list is prepared by the concerned authorities only. The passing percentage for reserved candidates in the NMMS exam is 32%, while for unreserved candidates is 40%.

Also Read

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released at edudel.nic.in; download PDF here

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Everything you need to know about results

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 declared, here's how to check and download

DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

NCERT drops Khalistan's topic from class 12 political science textbook

Canada to accept Toefl scores for higher education under SDS scheme

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

DU to take call on removing chapter on 'Saare jahan se achha' poet

NMMS Exam: Scholarship

The scholarship amount for the Assam NMMS exam is Rs 12000 per annum. The amount is disbursed to the bank account of selective students in two instalments.
Topics : Assam exam results scholarships

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Latest News

View More

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

SSC recruitment 2019
2 min read

NCERT drops Khalistan's topic from class 12 political science textbook

Khalistan
2 min read

Canada to accept Toefl scores for higher education under SDS scheme

Canada
2 min read

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system
1 min read

DU to take call on removing chapter on 'Saare jahan se achha' poet

Delhi University
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Force Motors freezes at 20% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on robust Q4

Force Motors zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on robust Q4 results
3 min read

ITC trades ex-date for dividend; stock gains over 2% in subdued market

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon