Assam NMMS exam 2023 announced: Check cut-offs, scholarship, date and more



The NMMS is for 6th to 8th-grade students willing to continue their further academics. NMMS exams are held state-wise to give financial support to the children. The Assam Directorate of Secondary Education recently declared National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Assam results 2023 recently on May 25.

About NMMS exam The government has started an initiative to support the economically weaker section of the society. The officials conduct exams to help children who want to continue their studies. The government started this initiative to promote quality education to every student, as most students start doing odd jobs after secondary classes. The scholarship exams for students are conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources and the Department, which aims to support the financially weaker section. This exam so far has helped lakhs of students in India.

NMMS Exam: Cut off As the NMMS exam is conducted by the government authorities, the cut-off list is prepared by the concerned authorities only. The passing percentage for reserved candidates in the NMMS exam is 32%, while for unreserved candidates is 40%. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 was one of the major steps that the Modi government has taken to support the children. After that, the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship exam is also a very effective government scheme promoting education. The government transfers 10,000 to 20,000 rupees to the bank account of children for education after they qualify for the NMMS exam.

NMMS Exam: Scholarship

The scholarship amount for the Assam NMMS exam is Rs 12000 per annum. The amount is disbursed to the bank account of selective students in two instalments.

