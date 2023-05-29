Canada to accept Toefl scores for higher education under SDS scheme



The test will now be recognised by Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Before this development, IELTS was the only English-language testing option allowed for the SDS route. The Toefl (Test of English as a Foreign Language) test will now be accepted for use in Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS). It is an expedited study permit processing programme for international students who plan to enroll in one of the nation's post-secondary designated learning institutions, according to Educational Testing Service (ETS), reports PTI.



ETS, which conducts Toefl and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), last month announced a series of changes in the English language proficiency test to create an optimal experience for those taking it. The changes will be effective from July 26. Senior Vice President of Global Higher Education and Workskills at ETS, Rohit Sharma said was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "Not only will the addition of Toefl benefit the hundreds of thousands of students who take advantage of the SDS route each year, but institutions can feel confident knowing that they can access a wider pool of applicants who can demonstrate their skills with the premier test of English-language proficiency."



TOEFL is welcomed by more than 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK. The report said that students can begin sending Toefl iBT scores as part of their SDS application starting from August 10, 2023. According to the IRCC, as long as all eligibility requirements are met, most SDS applications are processed within 20 calendar days.

Also Read TOEFL to be shortened by an hour, candidates to get real-time score status Accepted Awami League's leadership due to global situation: Bangladesh PM NDDP-BJP govt accepted letter of support from all political parties: CM Rio Canada sets goal to conserve 30% land-water by 2030 for sustainability Fill all assistant professor posts immediately: DU tells colleges Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment DU to take call on removing chapter on 'Saare jahan se achha' poet DU urges UGC to sanction 3,000 posts to maintain student-teacher ratio Manipur NEET-UG to be held between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8 PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download

(With agency inputs)