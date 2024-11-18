Business Standard
Bihar STET 2024 result declared, here's how to check and download nc

BSEB announced the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) results 2024 today, November 18, 2024. Candidates can check their exam results through the official website

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) results 2024 today, November 18. Candidates who took both papers 1 and 2 can check and download the results through the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
 
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their ranking and merit positions for teaching opportunities at the secondary and higher secondary levels across the state. 
 
A total of 3,59,489 individuals enrolled for Paper 1, while 2,37,442 candidates showed up for Paper 2, as per data from the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024.
 
Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest information released on the official website of Bihar STET. 
 

How to check and download Bihar STET?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Bihar STET:
  • Firstly visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • On the home page, check for the "Results" or "Tests" section.
  • In the result section, click on 'BSEB STET Result 2024'.
  • Check your roll number and other necessary data. 
  • Once you are done with the necessary information, click on the submit button.

Validity period

The BSTET certificate is valid for 7 years from the issue date. Candidates who want to apply for teaching positions in Bihar schools should apply within 7 years from the date of issue. The validity of the certificate ensures that candidates teaching skills and knowledge remain relevant. After 7 years, candidates must reappear for the BSTET to maintain their eligibility

Topics : Bihar exam results Entrance Exams

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

