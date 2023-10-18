close
BPSC TRE Result 2023 is out out for 6 subjects at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) result for Class 11-12 language subjects after considering the complaints raised against the provisional answer key

BPSC TRE result 2023

BPSC TRE result 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) result 2023 for Class 11-12 language subjects. The BPSC official website bpsc.bih.nic.in can be accessed for Bihar teacher result link 2023. Students who showed up for the exam can view BPSC TRE result 2023 by filling up their registration number and password.  
The commission published the BPSC teacher final response key 2023 on the official site on October 16. The link to download the BPSC TRE OMR sheet was accessible till October 15.
BPSC held the school teacher recruitment exam from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. statewise at multiple exam centres. This recruitment will serve 1,70,461 openings of Teachers in Bihar. 
The selection procedure will incorporate a written test. No interview will be held.

BPSC TRE result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Press the link for result
Fill in login credential details
BPSC teacher result 2023 will be showcased
Download the score card and save it for later. 

BPSC teacher examination: Overview

The Bihar Public Service commission had conducted the exam for the Teacher's recruitment on 24th, 25th, and 26th of August 2023. Undoubtedly, a large number of applicants participated in these tests. The candidates can give a maximum of three attempts at this examination.
The BPSC held the written exam for primary secondary and higher secondary teachers. These written exams will have multiple choice questions. For this test, there are no negative markings. Applicants who showed up in these tests need to score atleast minimum marks provided by the commission as per the applicant's categories.
According to the notification, 40% marks for general category, 36% marks for OBC applicants and 34% marks for SC and ST applicants are the passing marks. A passing status will be published post the Bihar Instructor Result 2023 is out.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

