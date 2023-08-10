Confirmation

Bihar STET 2023 registrations begin on bsebstet.com, check details inside

The Bihar board has started the registration for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 on Wednesday, August 9. Check the full details below

college, students

Bihar board has started the registration for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 on Wednesday

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the registrations for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 on Wednesday, August 9.

The board issued a notification mentioning that students can register themselves on bsebstet.com from August 9, 2023, to August 23, 2023.

The Bihar STET exam is being conducted to recruit teachers based on their eligibility at the secondary and higher levels, where Paper 1 is being conducted for secondary and Paper 2 is being done for the higher secondary teachers.

The Bihar STET 2023 notification is shared with the examination pattern, application fee, and criteria for eligibility as well.

The examination schedule for STET has not been announced yet.

What are the cut-off marks for students?

The cut-off mark for the general category is 50 per cent, for the Backward Class (BC) category, it is 45.5 per cent, for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) it is 42.5 per cent, and for the scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe, PWD and women, it is 40 per cent.

What is the application fee for the STET exam?

The application fee for General, EWS, OBC, and BC candidates, who want to give paper 1 have to pay Rs 960, and those candidates, who are willing to appear for both papers have to pay Rs 1,440.

SC, ST and PwD candidates have to pay Rs 760 for Paper 1 and Rs 1140 for both papers.

Bihar STET 2023: How to apply?

Here are the easy steps to apply for Bihar STET 2023 exams:
Visit the official website, i.e., bsebstet.com.
Click on the registration link
Fill in all the necessary information and click on the submit button.
Pay the required application fees.
Download the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

Topics : Bihar education STET Teacher's Eligibility Test

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

